SJW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SJW Corp. (SJW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.9 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The parent of San Jose Water Co. posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94 million, or $2.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $748.4 million.

SJW expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3 per share.

