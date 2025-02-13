Sixth St: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $123.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $186.6 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $482.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLX

