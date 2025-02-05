SiTime: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SiTime Corporation (SITM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $68.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $93.6 million, or $4.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $202.7 million.

