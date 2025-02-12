SiteOne Landscape: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.7…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.6 million, or $2.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

