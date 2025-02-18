SiriusPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $612.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.9 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 billion.

