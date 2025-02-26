Sinclair: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported profit of $176 million…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported profit of $176 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.61 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $310 million, or $4.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $765 million to $779 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBGI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.