Similarweb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $65.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $65.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11.5 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $249.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $66.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $288 million.

