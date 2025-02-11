Silvercorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Tuesday reported profit of $26.1…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Tuesday reported profit of $26.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $83.6 million in the period.

