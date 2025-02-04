Silicon Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $166.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $191 million, or $5.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $584.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Silicon Labs expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to earnings of 1 cent per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLAB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.