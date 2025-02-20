Signs of PTSD in Veterans and How to Treat It

After serving several tours, including Afghanistan, Stephen Kelly came home in 2012 with possible traumatic brain injury (TBI) from an…

After serving several tours, including Afghanistan, Stephen Kelly came home in 2012 with possible traumatic brain injury (TBI) from an explosive bomb accident. Soon after his return, his wife, Kasey, noticed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including anger and aggressiveness towards her.

“Stephen used to be easygoing, but he became much more sullen, distant and angry at the worst of times. It’s still a battle to get him out in public places, especially when there is a crowd,” Kasey explains. “Almost 14 years later, he still has nightmares and has to be reminded that he is home and safe.”

Stephen has seen countless doctors over the years and manages his PTSD through cognitive behavioral therapy, peer support, medication and animal therapy through their farm in Wirtz, Virginia.

“I struggle as a caregiver, but I continue because I love him,” Kasey explains. “I would want someone to love me through the pain and hardship of finding a new normal.”

The Kellys are just one of many military families affected by PTSD. An estimated 7 out of every 100 veterans will be diagnosed with PTSD, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

What Is PTSD?

PTSD is a mental health condition that develops after experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event.

The signs and symptoms of PTSD vary in intensity and present differently from person to person. It affects emotions, thoughts and behaviors, often leading to distressing symptoms, such as:

— Avoidance. This can involve steering clear of people, places or situations that trigger memories of the trauma or avoiding conversations or thoughts about the trauma.

— Cognitive and emotional changes. Trouble concentrating, memory problems, depression or emotional outbursts are signs of cognitive and emotional changes.

— Hyperarousal. Being easily startled, feeling on edge or having trouble sleeping can indicate hyperarousal.

— Intrusive memories. These can come in the form of flashbacks including visual, auditory or other sensory experiences, nightmares or distressing thoughts.

— Negative changes in mood and thinking. For some, this may involve feeling numb, guilt, shame, irritability, becoming detached from loved ones or losing interest in things that were once enjoyable.

— Physical reactions. Some people may experience physical symptoms such as sweating, trembling, rapid heart rate or nausea when encountering reminders of the trauma.

— Reckless or self-destructive behavior. Engaging in risky or harmful behaviors, including alcohol or drug use, can be signs of PTSD.

Should symptoms persist for a month or more, PTSD should be considered. It’s also possible for PTSD symptoms not to develop immediately after trauma, but can emerge later on or fluctuate over time. PTSD can interfere with daily functioning, relationships and overall well-being, but the good news is that there are treatments out there to help get back on track.

“The VA has a comprehensive program of diagnosing and treating patients with PTSD. VA-enrolled veterans who are seeking care at VA facilities are screened using a standardized PTSD screening tool. The tool is a multiple question screen to identify and assess veterans for trauma exposure and possible PTSD symptoms,” says Erin Romero, the national PTSD program manager for the VA’s office of mental health in Washington, D.C. “According to policy, all enrolled veterans who are seeking care at VA facilities should be screened for PTSD annually for the first five years after military separation, and then again, every five years after.”

Health Effects of PTSD in Veterans

A diagnosis of PTSD can have serious long-term effects on many aspects of a veteran’s life. A 2024 study and 2025 study of Vietnam veterans revealed ongoing psychological and physical health problems decades after their service, with PTSD and degree of combat exposure strongly linked to cardiovascular disease, chronic illness and persistent psychological distress lasting up to 50 years.

“Combat exposure and PTSD were strong predictors of heart disease and other chronic illnesses in veterans, especially those who faced the most intense combat,” says Jeanne Stellman, co-author of the studies and professor emerita of health policy and management at the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health in New York City. “This research reinforces how the trauma of war continues to affect veterans long after the war ends.”

A separate study showed PTSD often co-occurs with other mental health conditions in veterans. It was found that more than 50% of veterans with PTSD have at least one comorbid condition, with rates as high as 76% for depression, 76% for substance use disorders and 45% for anxiety disorders.

PTSD Treatments

Treating your PTSD can significantly improve your quality of life. While PTSD may never fully go away for some individuals, there are treatments that can help you make it manageable. Even if you have suffered for years without help or you have tried treating your PTSD before and you are still having symptoms, it is never too late to find the support you need.

Treatments for PTSD include:

Evidence-based therapy

Therapy is considered one of the best treatments for PTSD because it helps individuals process traumatic experiences, change negative thought patterns and develop coping skills. While medication can help manage PTSD symptoms, talk therapy focuses on long-term healing by helping individuals regain control over their thoughts and emotions. Several types of evidence-based therapies have been shown effective in treating PTSD including:

— Cognitive processing therapy (CPT). Veterans learn to examine how trauma has affected their thinking, challenge negative thoughts and develop more balanced and positive beliefs about themselves, others and the world around them.

— Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR). EMDR involves recalling the traumatic event while simultaneously performing specific eye movement or other back-and-forth movement or sound (like a finger waving side to side, a light or a tone).

— Prolonged exposure therapy (PE). PE involves gradually exposing veterans to trauma-related memories, feelings and situations while allowing them to confront their fears in a safe, controlled environment.

Medications

Certain antidepressant medications

, particularly SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) and SNRIs (serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors), can help manage symptoms of depression, anxiety and the irritability that often accompanies PTSD. These medications do not “cure” PTSD, but they can help make symptoms more manageable, allowing veterans to engage more effectively in therapy.

The VA recommends four SSRIs/SRNIs for PTSD:

— Fluoxetine (Prozac)

— Paroxetine (Paxil)

— Sertraline (Zoloft)

— Venlafaxine (Effexor)

Different medications can also be prescribed to help manage other symptoms, such as sleep aids for insomnia. Your doctor can work with you to find the most effective medicine for you.

Where to Seek Treatment

If you’re a veteran, the VA provides a variety of resources, including:

— Local VA health services finder

— VA mental health services

— Online PTSD treatment decision aid that can help you understand this condition, show you treatment options and help you make a plan to move forward

If you prefer care outside the VA, ask your doctor for a referral to a mental health provider specializing in PTSD treatment, or use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s treatment locator to search for providers in your area.

“Today’s generation of veterans have far more resources available to identify and treat symptoms of PTSD. Wounded Warrior Project’s Warrior Care Network, for example, partners with academic medical centers across the country to provide accelerated mental and brain health programs to help veterans heal from the disruptive symptoms of PTSD,” says Erin Fletcher, director of the Warrior Care Network at the Wounded Warrior Project in Chicago.

Other Treatment Options

While evidence-based therapies and medications are considered the most effective treatments for PTSD, there are other self-help approaches to consider if you are looking for something further.

Apps and hotlines

Try one of these self-help apps or hotlines that were developed specifically for those in military service by the VA and the Department of Defense:

— Mindfulness Coach. This app helps you learn the practice of mindfulness, which teaches you how to ground yourself in the present moment. Mindfulness can offer numerous benefits, including stress reduction, improved emotional balance and self-awareness, as well as better coping skills for anxiety, depression and chronic pain.

— PTSD Coach and PTSD Coach Online. PTSD Coach teaches you about PTSD and how to cope with its symptoms and manage your stress. If you do not have a mobile phone, but do have a computer with an internet connection, try the PTSD Coach Online.

— VetChange. This app provides support and tools for cutting back or quitting drinking, managing stress symptoms, understanding the connection between alcohol and PTSD and accessing professional help.

— Veterans Crisis Line. This crisis line provides 24/7 confidential support to veterans and their loved ones. You do not need to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care to be able to get help. Dial 988 and then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text 838255.

“These tools on their own are not treatments for PTSD but can help someone manage symptoms until they are ready to seek out treatment,” says Sonya Norman, PTSD consultation program director at the VA National Center for PTSD in San Diego.

Complementary therapies

Trying complementary therapies can be beneficial for PTSD, especially when used along with other treatments such as behavioral therapy and medication. Some complementary therapies to consider are:

— Animal-assisted therapy. Interacting with animals can provide comfort and reduce anxiety.

— Art or music therapy. Creative outlets can provide a way for veterans to express their emotions and process their experiences.

— Support groups. Connecting with others who have experienced similar traumas can provide a sense of community and reduce feelings of isolation.

— Yoga and tai chi. Yoga and tai chi encourage relaxation, body awareness and emotional regulation.

— Wilderness therapy. A form of outdoor-based treatment that uses nature, physical activity and structured group experiences to help veterans heal from trauma.

Family help

It can be hard when a loved one has PTSD. Military families like the Kelley’s know first-hand the challenges of supporting a loved one with PTSD.

“Just knowing that you’re there to support them can make a big difference in their healing and recovery,” Kelly says.

Being willing to listen without judgement is often one of the most helpful things you can do if you think a loved one is experiencing symptoms of PTSD.

“They might not be ready to seek treatment right away but knowing that you care and are willing to help may help them take that first step towards healing,” Fletchers says.

Being open to getting professional mental health help as a couple or family can be a helpful step in the recovery process. The VA recommends cognitive behavioral conjoint therapy (CBCT) as a tool to understand PTSD’s impact on relationships and improve communication. It can also help veterans and their loved ones adjust their thoughts and beliefs about PTSD and relationship challenges.

Another family resource is the VA’s PTSD Family Coach app. This tool provides practical information about PTSD, how to care for yourself, manage relationships with loved ones and children as well as help facilitate access to treatment.

“If a family member or friend is concerned about a loved one’s mental health, they should encourage their loved one to talk to a health care professional,” Norman says. Learn more about how to support a loved one with PTSD here.

Bottom Line

Developing PTSD after experiencing a trauma can affect all aspects of a veteran’s life. If symptoms persist for a month or more, you should consider getting help from a health care professional.

Long-term studies of Vietnam veterans have also shown that they are at a higher risk of developing other illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, mental health issues and other chronic conditions.

There are many paths to recovery, and finding the right therapies and resources can make a significant difference in living a healthier life.

