Si-Bone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $49 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30.9 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $167.2 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year earnings in the range of $193.50 to $195.50 per share.

