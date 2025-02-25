Shutterstock: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $250.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.9 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $935.3 million.

