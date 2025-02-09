Should Investors Have Multiple Brokerage Accounts?

While some investors appreciate the simplicity of keeping all their investment funds under one account, there are many reasons to…

While some investors appreciate the simplicity of keeping all their investment funds under one account, there are many reasons to branch out to different brokerages.

Some investors have several brokerage accounts to keep their retirement funds and active trading accounts separate, while others prefer to keep their niche accounts with companies that specialize in certain industries or sectors.

Whether or not to have multiple brokerage accounts can be largely based on your financial goals. “If the goal is to grow, accumulate and achieve the highest rate of return possible, then it may make sense to have multiple brokerage accounts,” says Billy Voyles, president and founder of Fundamental Wealth Designs in North Oaks, Minnesota.

Taking a more straightforward approach may be better for those who have less to invest or who want to avoid the complexity that comes with managing multiple accounts.

If you’re considering whether it’s worthwhile to open a second, third or 10th brokerage account, here are some points to keep in mind:

— Benefits of multiple brokerage accounts.

— Disadvantages of multiple accounts.

— When you might want multiple brokerage accounts.

Benefits of Multiple Brokerage Accounts

Having multiple brokerage accounts can provide the following benefits:

— Reduce risk.

— Access unique investment opportunities.

— Take advantage of more features.

— Partner with more professionals.

— Lower trading costs.

— Test more platforms.

Reduce Risk

Some investors choose to work with multiple brokerages to mitigate risk and protect their assets. Spreading your assets across different brokerage accounts can help protect you against potential fraud or unauthorized access, says Doug Roller, owner and investment advisor representative of Crossroads Financial Group in Fort Wayne, Indiana. If one broker has a breach, then you can still trade with another investment firm.

The safety of your funds is also a concern. The Securities Investor Protection Corporation’s account insurance protects up to $500,000 per brokerage account. This is important because “if a brokerage firm or custodian fails, these funds are restored in the account, regardless of if the brokerage company or custodian is defunct,” says Steven Conners, founder and president of Conners Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brokerage and custodial failures are rare, but essential to consider, he says.

Access Unique Investment Opportunities

Having multiple brokerage accounts can also help you tap into more investment opportunities than you could get get through only one firm.

“Different brokerage firms may offer access to unique investment opportunities, such as initial public offerings, private placements or alternative investments,” Roller says.

Take Advantage of More Features

In addition to specializing in certain investment products, brokerages can specialize in different aspects of wealth management. Choosing to work with multiple firms can provide exposure to a variety of benefits and services that may not be available at a sole institution.

“What sets firms apart from each other can be attributed to several factors, including trading platforms and tools, commission and fees, investment options, reputation and regulations,” Roller says. Sometimes financial goals can be complex, and that might require partnering with multiple professionals who specialize in different areas of the financial industry.

Partner with More Professionals

“The biggest benefit to having multiple accounts is your ability to absorb and partner with multiple professionals, all seeking to achieve the same goal,” Voyles says.

It’s common for financial goals to fluctuate throughout your lifetime. A recent university graduate won’t have the same goals as a newlywed with a baby on the way. The same goes for those nearing retirement.

Therefore, “it depends on the stage of life the client is at whether or not they should have multiple accounts,” Voyles says.

That said, if you’re transitioning into retirement, when you’ll be living off your investments and savings and need detailed cash flow management, you may be better off partnering with a single dedicated firm to avoid unnecessary complications, he says.

The financial professionals you choose to work with are among the most important choices you can make in your life. No matter where you are in your financial journey, it’s crucial to partner with experienced experts you can trust.

“It’s the financial professional that can make or break the reason for having an account at one or more brokerage firms,” Conners says.

Lower Trading Costs

You may be able to lower your overall trading costs by using multiple brokerage accounts. For example, if you want to invest in both Fidelity and Vanguard funds, it’s best to open an account with each broker. This is because both Fidelity and Vanguard charge transaction fees when you try to buy their competitor’s fund. You also may not be able to access every fund through a single broker.

Similarly, brokerage firms may offer different trading fee structures. So it may make sense to trade ETFs at one broker and mutual funds at another.

Test More Platforms

This aspect of multiple brokerage platforms may be the most beneficial to newer investors who haven’t found their favorite site yet. You can open accounts at several brokers to give each a test drive — from their overall website to the research features and trading platforms, and even their mobile apps. Each broker will likely have its own quirks and features. Exploring multiple firms lets you find the tools and offerings you like best.

Disadvantages of Multiple Accounts

Working with more than one firm can have its advantages, but like most things in life, it can also come with drawbacks if not executed correctly. Here’s what to watch out for when using multiple brokerage accounts:

— Poor communication between brokers.

— Higher fees and expenses.

— Complexity and lack of cohesion.

Poor Communication Between Brokers

Communication is the key to successfully working with several brokerages. Complexity and confusion can occur if the partnership lacks effective communication, Voyles says.

“It’s more important than ever for there to be open and free-flowing communication with clients who are with multiple brokers,” he says. If you decide to go this route, it’s essential to make sure all parties are aware of what’s going on in each account so adjustments can be made, if necessary.

“If you can introduce separate brokers so that everyone knows their role, we believe it could be an even more beneficial partnership,” Voyles adds. On the other hand, if communication falls by the wayside, it could end up costing you time, resources and a sense of continuity.

Higher Fees and Expenses

Partnering with multiple brokerages can have more tangible costs too. “Higher fees and expenses can cause some confusion with tax reporting,” Roller says. Investors should carefully consider advisory fees, expense ratios, minimum account balance requirements, inactivity penalties and other associated fees.

Complexity and Lack of Cohesion

It could also dilute your investment focus, Roller says. “Meaning, instead of focusing on a well-thought-out investment plan within a single account, individuals may spread their investments across multiple accounts — potentially leading to lack of cohesive investment planning and diversification,” he says.

There’s also the potential headache of having to keep track of everything. Life is much simpler when you can view all of your investments on a single platform and only need to remember one password to manage them.

When You Might Want Multiple Brokerage Accounts

There may be times when partnering with multiple brokerages is unnecessary. For example, if you’re just starting to invest, you may not need to consider more than one brokerage for several years. But as your wealth grows and your investment opportunities expand, it can be helpful to use more than one brokerage account.

Multiple brokerage accounts give you the opportunity to access a wider range of products, services and platforms. You may even be able to lower your overall costs by strategically investing at each broker.

Whether you have one brokerage account or a dozen, the most important element is that you have a well-diversified portfolio that’s tailored to your goals, time frame and risk tolerance.

[READ: How Will Tariffs Affect Your Investments?]

Should Investors Have Multiple Brokerage Accounts? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.