Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion. The…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion.

The Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.02 billion, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHOP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHOP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.