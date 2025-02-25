Shoals Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $107 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24.1 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $399.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Shoals Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $450 million.

