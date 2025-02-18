Live Radio
Shift4 Payments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 18, 2025, 4:33 PM

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — CENTER VALLEY, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $116 million.

On a per-share basis, the Center Valley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The company posted revenue of $887 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $405 million, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $229.6 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

