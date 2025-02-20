Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 7:21 AM

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 11 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.4 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $328.1 million.

