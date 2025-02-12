Service Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $151.4 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $518.6 million, or $3.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.19 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4 per share.

