Sequans: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

COLOMBES, France (AP) — COLOMBES, France (AP) — Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colombes, France-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQNS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.