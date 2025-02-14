Sensient: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $30.1 million in its…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported net income of $30.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 65 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $376.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.7 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.56 billion.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

