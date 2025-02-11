Sensata: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.8…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $907.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $886.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.5 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million for the fiscal first quarter.

