Select Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $214 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEM

