Seadrill: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Wednesday reported profit of $101 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.07 per share.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $289 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $446 million, or $6.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

