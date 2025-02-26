Seacor Marine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 3 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $78.1 million, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $271.4 million.

