Scorpio Tankers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $68.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $204 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $192.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $668.8 million, or $13.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

