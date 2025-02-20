Savers Value: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $402 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $29 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

