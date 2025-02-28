Saul Centers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $22 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.3 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust involved mostly in shopping malls posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $106.8 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $268.8 million.

The company’s shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $37.45, a rise of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.