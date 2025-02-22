Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Brunswick Academy 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27 Carlisle 56, The Covenant School 48 East Catholic, Conn. 52, Windsor…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick Academy 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27

Carlisle 56, The Covenant School 48

East Catholic, Conn. 52, Windsor 40

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 63, Paul VI 54

Galax 64, Bland County 47

George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 41

Grace Christian 32, Blue Ridge Christian 25

Greenbrier Christian 54, Broadwater Academy 37

Gretna 50, Nelson County 16

J.I. Burton 59, Twin Springs 46

Loudoun County Home School 34, Central VA Home School 32

Norfolk Christian School 64, Steward School 56

Radford 55, Floyd County 50

Ridgeview 56, Abingdon 53

Seton School 60, Trinity Christian School 31

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 52, Westover Christian 43

Southampton Academy 39, Kenston Forest 38

StoneBridge School 32, Greenbrier Christian 27

StoneBridge School 40, Hampton Christian 20

Virginia Beach Catholic 57, Hampton Roads 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mountain Mission vs. Phelps, Ky., ccd.

