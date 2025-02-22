Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick Academy 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27
Carlisle 56, The Covenant School 48
East Catholic, Conn. 52, Windsor 40
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 63, Paul VI 54
Galax 64, Bland County 47
George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 41
Grace Christian 32, Blue Ridge Christian 25
Greenbrier Christian 54, Broadwater Academy 37
Gretna 50, Nelson County 16
J.I. Burton 59, Twin Springs 46
Loudoun County Home School 34, Central VA Home School 32
Norfolk Christian School 64, Steward School 56
Radford 55, Floyd County 50
Ridgeview 56, Abingdon 53
Seton School 60, Trinity Christian School 31
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 52, Westover Christian 43
Southampton Academy 39, Kenston Forest 38
StoneBridge School 32, Greenbrier Christian 27
StoneBridge School 40, Hampton Christian 20
Virginia Beach Catholic 57, Hampton Roads 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain Mission vs. Phelps, Ky., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.