Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Denbigh Baptist 44

Banner Christian 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57

Blue Ridge School 55, Miller School 46

Brunswick Academy 60, Kenston Forest 50

Fort Chiswell 65, Grayson County 53

George Wythe 76, Auburn 55

J.I. Burton 54, Eastside 46

Lebanon 67, Marion 59

Paul VI 69, Bishop Ireton 56

Peninsula Catholic 64, Norfolk Collegiate 57, OT

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 50

St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Christopher’s 56

St. John Paul the Great 96, New Hope Academy, Md. 82

St. John’s, D.C. 65, Bishop O’Connell 57

Virginia 70, Graham 61

Virginia Beach Catholic 66, Steward School 57

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 3=

Region B=

First Round=

Meridian 80, Goochland 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

