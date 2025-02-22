Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 76, Denbigh Baptist 44
Banner Christian 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 57
Blue Ridge School 55, Miller School 46
Brunswick Academy 60, Kenston Forest 50
Fort Chiswell 65, Grayson County 53
George Wythe 76, Auburn 55
J.I. Burton 54, Eastside 46
Lebanon 67, Marion 59
Paul VI 69, Bishop Ireton 56
Peninsula Catholic 64, Norfolk Collegiate 57, OT
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 60, Flint Hill 50
St. Annes-Belfield 81, St. Christopher’s 56
St. John Paul the Great 96, New Hope Academy, Md. 82
St. John’s, D.C. 65, Bishop O’Connell 57
Virginia 70, Graham 61
Virginia Beach Catholic 66, Steward School 57
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 3=
Region B=
First Round=
Meridian 80, Goochland 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.