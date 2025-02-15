Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Chantilly 53, Centreville 50 East Rockingham 51, Rockbridge County 38 Evergreen Christian 62, Millbrook 60 Galax 57,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chantilly 53, Centreville 50

East Rockingham 51, Rockbridge County 38

Evergreen Christian 62, Millbrook 60

Galax 57, Bland County 32

Hampton Roads 55, The Covenant School 46

Kecoughtan 51, Denbigh 40

Lake Taylor 41, Norview 22

Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 19

Massaponax 44, Brooke Point 28

Menchville 79, Hampton 37

Narrows 42, Parry McCluer High School 29

Oakton 55, James Madison 51

Prince Edward County 41, Buckingham County 30

Riverbend 52, North Stafford 27

Virginia Beach Catholic 68, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 48

Westfield 38, South Lakes 35

Westover Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55

Wilson Memorial 59, Riverheads 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

South County vs. Alexandria City, ccd.

Twin Springs vs. Cumberland Gap, Tenn., ccd.

