Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chantilly 53, Centreville 50
East Rockingham 51, Rockbridge County 38
Evergreen Christian 62, Millbrook 60
Galax 57, Bland County 32
Hampton Roads 55, The Covenant School 46
Kecoughtan 51, Denbigh 40
Lake Taylor 41, Norview 22
Magna Vista 56, Martinsville 19
Massaponax 44, Brooke Point 28
Menchville 79, Hampton 37
Narrows 42, Parry McCluer High School 29
Oakton 55, James Madison 51
Prince Edward County 41, Buckingham County 30
Riverbend 52, North Stafford 27
Virginia Beach Catholic 68, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 48
Westfield 38, South Lakes 35
Westover Christian 59, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 55
Wilson Memorial 59, Riverheads 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South County vs. Alexandria City, ccd.
Twin Springs vs. Cumberland Gap, Tenn., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.