Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central – Wise 58, Virginia 40

Cumberland 33, Rappahannock 24

George Wythe 53, J.I. Burton 42

Glen Allen 64, Matoaca 43

Lake Taylor 33, Granby 29

Liberty-Bedford 65, Jefferson Forest 47

Ocean Lakes 65, Hickory 44

Princess Anne 80, Nansemond River 48

SPIRIT Home School 35, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 28

Shining Stars Sports 100, Life Center Academy, N.J. 28

South County 51, West Potomac 47

Tabb 39, Oscar Smith 26

Virginia Academy 75, Evergreen Christian 25

Virginia Beach Catholic 59, St. Annes-Belfield 57

Western Branch 62, Kecoughtan 43

Woodstock Central 45, Luray 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

