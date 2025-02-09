Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central – Wise 58, Virginia 40
Cumberland 33, Rappahannock 24
George Wythe 53, J.I. Burton 42
Glen Allen 64, Matoaca 43
Lake Taylor 33, Granby 29
Liberty-Bedford 65, Jefferson Forest 47
Ocean Lakes 65, Hickory 44
Princess Anne 80, Nansemond River 48
SPIRIT Home School 35, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 28
Shining Stars Sports 100, Life Center Academy, N.J. 28
South County 51, West Potomac 47
Tabb 39, Oscar Smith 26
Virginia Academy 75, Evergreen Christian 25
Virginia Beach Catholic 59, St. Annes-Belfield 57
Western Branch 62, Kecoughtan 43
Woodstock Central 45, Luray 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.