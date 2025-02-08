Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 68, Grayson County 66, OT
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Academy 53
Central – Wise 71, Virginia 64
Churchland 71, Booker T. Washington 17
Cosby 63, Midlothian 48
Cumberland 69, Essex 49
E.C. Glass 66, Salem-Va. Beach 52
Grafton 62, Poquoson 48
Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 35
Hampton, Tenn. 65, Gate City 46
Heritage 79, Indian River 62
Hickory 71, Ocean Lakes 42
Jefferson Forest 62, Liberty-Bedford 54
John Marshall 68, Bull Prep, N.C. 59
King’s Fork High School 75, Hermitage 48
Manchester 82, RHSA 42
Maury 60, Lakeland (VA) 47
Mountain Mission 72, Jefferson Christian 54
Norview 54, Denbigh 45
Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop O’Connell 41
Peninsula Catholic 69, Princess Anne 61
SPIRIT Home School 72, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48
St. Christopher’s 65, Va. Episcopal 22
Virginia Beach Catholic 62, Nansemond River 57
Westmoreland County 42, Sussex Central 40
Woodstock Central 53, Luray 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisonburg vs. Staunton, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
