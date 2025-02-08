Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 68, Grayson County 66, OT Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Academy 53 Central – Wise…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 68, Grayson County 66, OT

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Norfolk Academy 53

Central – Wise 71, Virginia 64

Churchland 71, Booker T. Washington 17

Cosby 63, Midlothian 48

Cumberland 69, Essex 49

E.C. Glass 66, Salem-Va. Beach 52

Grafton 62, Poquoson 48

Greenbrier Christian 58, Broadwater Academy 35

Hampton, Tenn. 65, Gate City 46

Heritage 79, Indian River 62

Hickory 71, Ocean Lakes 42

Jefferson Forest 62, Liberty-Bedford 54

John Marshall 68, Bull Prep, N.C. 59

King’s Fork High School 75, Hermitage 48

Manchester 82, RHSA 42

Maury 60, Lakeland (VA) 47

Mountain Mission 72, Jefferson Christian 54

Norview 54, Denbigh 45

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Bishop O’Connell 41

Peninsula Catholic 69, Princess Anne 61

SPIRIT Home School 72, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 48

St. Christopher’s 65, Va. Episcopal 22

Virginia Beach Catholic 62, Nansemond River 57

Westmoreland County 42, Sussex Central 40

Woodstock Central 53, Luray 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harrisonburg vs. Staunton, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

