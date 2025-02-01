Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carmel 54, Cristo Rey Richmond 18
Christiansburg 68, Radford 48
Cumberland 0, Buckingham County 0
East Rockingham 52, Harrisonburg 32
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Christ Chapel Academy 53
Flint Hill 48, Episcopal 28
Gloucester 60, Mathews 25
Highland Springs 55, Hampton 48
J.I. Burton 66, George Wythe 62
Manor High School 51, Churchland 17
Rustburg 50, Altavista 22
Virginia Beach Catholic 68, Virginia Academy 61
Western Albemarle 48, Monticello 16
William Fleming 53, Abingdon 46
Wilson Memorial 76, Waynesboro 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain Mission vs. Fort Chiswell, ccd.
___
