Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Carmel 54, Cristo Rey Richmond 18 Christiansburg 68, Radford 48 Cumberland 0, Buckingham County 0 East Rockingham…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carmel 54, Cristo Rey Richmond 18

Christiansburg 68, Radford 48

Cumberland 0, Buckingham County 0

East Rockingham 52, Harrisonburg 32

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 54, Christ Chapel Academy 53

Flint Hill 48, Episcopal 28

Gloucester 60, Mathews 25

Highland Springs 55, Hampton 48

J.I. Burton 66, George Wythe 62

Manor High School 51, Churchland 17

Rustburg 50, Altavista 22

Virginia Beach Catholic 68, Virginia Academy 61

Western Albemarle 48, Monticello 16

William Fleming 53, Abingdon 46

Wilson Memorial 76, Waynesboro 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mountain Mission vs. Fort Chiswell, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.