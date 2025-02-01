Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 68, Bassett 64
Albemarle 72, Lloyd Bird 58
Altavista 63, Rustburg 60
Bland County 61, Jefferson Christian 51
Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 64
Cape Henry Collegiate 84, Ocean Lakes 23
Carmel 74, Cristo Rey Richmond 66
Cave Spring 58, Auburn 52
Churchland 57, Manor High School 47
Collegiate-Richmond 61, St. John Paul the Great 60
Cosby 0, Monacan 0
Cosby, Tenn. 60, Eastside 47
Deep Run 49, Grassfield 43
Denbigh 60, Nansemond River 50
Evergreen Christian 72, New Hope Academy, Md. 66
Fairfax Christian 80, Rosedale Christian, Md. 55
Faith Christian-Roanoke 36, Dayspring 30
GW-Danville 96, Mecklenburg County 45
Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Oak Hill Academy 63
Grace Christian 56, Christchurch 50
Grafton 64, Great Bridge 56
Graham 75, Tazewell 30
Greenbrier Christian 70, TEACH Homeschool 24
Heritage 55, Stone Bridge 47
Highland-Monterey 47, Union Grant, W.Va. 46
Hopewell 63, Varina 56
John Marshall 50, Woodside 47
King’s Fork High School 51, Lake Taylor 48
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 49
Mathews 60, Gloucester 57
Maury 79, Heritage 49
North Cross 80, Lord Botetourt 78
Northside 72, Radford 44
Petersburg 55, Brunswick 35
Prince George 60, Virginia Academy 49
Princess Anne 68, Deep Creek 48
Randolph-Macon Academy 44, IMG Academy, Fla. 39
Reidsville, N.C. 81, Gretna 38
Roanoke Catholic 90, Roanoke Valley Christian 45
Spotswood 61, Patrick Henry 49
St. Michael 84, Woodberry Forest 61
Summit Christian Academy 59, Oaktree 54, OT
Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 44
Western Branch 66, Tallwood 61
Wilson Memorial 76, Waynesboro 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Graham, N.C. vs. Central – Wise, ccd.
Highland Springs vs. Bruton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.