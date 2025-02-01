Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 68, Bassett 64 Albemarle 72, Lloyd Bird 58 Altavista 63, Rustburg 60 Bland County 61, Jefferson…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 68, Bassett 64

Albemarle 72, Lloyd Bird 58

Altavista 63, Rustburg 60

Bland County 61, Jefferson Christian 51

Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 64

Cape Henry Collegiate 84, Ocean Lakes 23

Carmel 74, Cristo Rey Richmond 66

Cave Spring 58, Auburn 52

Churchland 57, Manor High School 47

Collegiate-Richmond 61, St. John Paul the Great 60

Cosby 0, Monacan 0

Cosby, Tenn. 60, Eastside 47

Deep Run 49, Grassfield 43

Denbigh 60, Nansemond River 50

Evergreen Christian 72, New Hope Academy, Md. 66

Fairfax Christian 80, Rosedale Christian, Md. 55

Faith Christian-Roanoke 36, Dayspring 30

GW-Danville 96, Mecklenburg County 45

Gonzaga College, D.C. 79, Oak Hill Academy 63

Grace Christian 56, Christchurch 50

Grafton 64, Great Bridge 56

Graham 75, Tazewell 30

Greenbrier Christian 70, TEACH Homeschool 24

Heritage 55, Stone Bridge 47

Highland-Monterey 47, Union Grant, W.Va. 46

Hopewell 63, Varina 56

John Marshall 50, Woodside 47

King’s Fork High School 51, Lake Taylor 48

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 60, Paul VI Catholic High School 49

Mathews 60, Gloucester 57

Maury 79, Heritage 49

North Cross 80, Lord Botetourt 78

Northside 72, Radford 44

Petersburg 55, Brunswick 35

Prince George 60, Virginia Academy 49

Princess Anne 68, Deep Creek 48

Randolph-Macon Academy 44, IMG Academy, Fla. 39

Reidsville, N.C. 81, Gretna 38

Roanoke Catholic 90, Roanoke Valley Christian 45

Spotswood 61, Patrick Henry 49

St. Michael 84, Woodberry Forest 61

Summit Christian Academy 59, Oaktree 54, OT

Western Albemarle 56, Monticello 44

Western Branch 66, Tallwood 61

Wilson Memorial 76, Waynesboro 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham, N.C. vs. Central – Wise, ccd.

Highland Springs vs. Bruton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

