Sarepta Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $159 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.50.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $658.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235.2 million, or $2.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

