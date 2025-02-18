Sandstorm Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of financing for gold mining companies posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $176.3 million.

