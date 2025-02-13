Live Radio
Sally Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 6:56 AM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — DENTON, Texas (AP) — Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $61 million.

The Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $937.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.4 million.

