Salesforce.com: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The customer-management software developer posted revenue of $9.99 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Salesforce.com expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.53 to $2.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $9.71 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Salesforce.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.09 to $11.17 per share, with revenue ranging from $40.5 billion to $40.9 billion.

