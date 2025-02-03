Saia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $76.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.84.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $789 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $782.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $362.1 million, or $13.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.