Safehold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Safehold Inc. (SAFE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $91.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.8 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $365.7 million.

