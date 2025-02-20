Sabre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.7 million in…

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $714.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $715.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $278.8 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

