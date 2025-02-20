Ryman Hospitality Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $131.5 million, or $2.15 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.20 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $68.8 million, or $1.13 per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $647.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $657.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $527.8 million. Revenue was reported as $2.34 billion.

Ryman Hospitality Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $8.24 to $8.86 per share.

