Ryerson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.6 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryerson expects its results to range from a loss of 27 cents per share to a loss of 20 cents per share.

