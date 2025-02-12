Ryder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported net income of…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported net income of $135 million in its fourth quarter.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.45 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $489 million, or $11.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.64 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ryder expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $14 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R

