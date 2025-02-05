RXO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — RXO Inc. (RXO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The transportation services provider posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $285 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.55 billion.

