Rush Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) on Tuesday reported earnings of $74.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share.

The commercial vehicle dealership operator posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $304.2 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.8 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RUSHA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RUSHA

