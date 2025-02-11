Royalty Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $208 million.…

The New York-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The company posted revenue of $594 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $742 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $859 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.05 billion.

