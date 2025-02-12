Royal Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107.4 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.63.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $332 million, or $5.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $719.4 million.

