Rogers Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $500,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $192.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.1 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $830.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $195 million for the fiscal first quarter.

