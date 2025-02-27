Rocket Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3 million…

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) — Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $258.7 million, or $2.73 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCKT

